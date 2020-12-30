Russian tech accelerator opens to Israeli startups

For the first time, Israeli companies are invited to join Sber500, an international start-up accelerator run by Sberbank and the international venture capital fund 500Startups.Sberbank is the largest bank in Russia and one of the largest financial institutions in the world. 500 Startups is one of the most active venture capital firms in the world. "This year we’re welcoming to the accelerator not only Russian but also foreign technologically advanced teams who dream of changing the world for the better," said Lev Khasis, First Deputy Chairman of Sberbank's Executive Board. "Expanding the geography of the project will increase competition among startups and help promote the strongest and coolest ideas and solutions in the market.”The program invites startups that are already registered as a company, have their first sales, and a minimum viable product in the areas of marketing & advertising solutions, process automation solutions, mapping and geolocation, edutech and hr tech, medtech, sporttech, data analytics solutions and smart home solutions.Applications will be accepted until January 10 at www.sberbank-500.ru.
