Sa'ar 6: The new backbone of Israel's Navy for decades to come – analysis

The Sa’ar 6 was built knowing that the enemy now fights in an asymmetric way and that the missile ships must deal with threats from the shore

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 17:49
The IDF's new Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF's new Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel’s Navy is gearing up to receive the long-awaited arrival of its next generation of missile ships, the Sa’ar 6, that will defend the country’s strategic maritime assets from enemies such as Hezbollah for decades to come.
Built in Kiel, Germany, by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, the first of the six ships, the INS Magen, is expected to reach Israel’s shores by early December and will be operational in the next year or two. The three others, the INS Oz, the INS Atzma’ut and the INS Nitzahon, with the last expected to arrive by the end of 2021.
Israel’s Navy is made up of routine patrol units, submarines (Shayetet 7), naval special forces (Shayetet 13) and missile boats (Shayetet 3). The new ships, which will give the Navy a total of 15 missile ships along with the aging Sa’ar 5 missile ships that are nearing 30 years old, will be the backbone of the fleet.
Though the Navy is relatively small compared to other IDF corps, it has to protect Israel’s largest strategic depth under or over the surface of some 44,000 km. of sea, almost double the size of the country. It also has to guard strategic infrastructure such as the natural gas rigs, protect the commercial shipping lanes which bring in 98% of Israel’s imports as well as take part in missions far from the country’s borders.
Just north of the border, Hezbollah has an estimated arsenal of between 130,000-150,000 missiles and rockets- the majority of them facing Israel’s civilian home front and strategic infrastructures such as the gas rigs as well as both Navy and commercial vessels in Israeli shipping lanes.
Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has made it clear that the gas rigs are targets for the group should another war with Israel break out and with the purchase of the new warships, fitted with new advanced technology, the Navy aims to thwart those threats.
The motto of the Sa’ar 6, The Jerusalem Post was told, is “zero hits.” Because should one gas rig be struck, the country would shut down, let alone have to deal with dozens of deaths and an ecological disaster.
The IDF's new Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship. (Photo credit: The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit)The IDF's new Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship. (Photo credit: The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit)
And unlike the Sa’ar 5 missile ships that were not designed to deal with aerial threats, the Sa’ar 6 was built to deal with exactly those types of threats.
Though the military is not expecting a war with Hezbollah to break out in the near future, the Navy doesn’t distinguish between preserving the security of the country and preparing for war, constantly drilling and preparing for one.
The Sa’ar 6 ships are part and parcel to the IDF’s new multi-dimensional warfare strategy that is a key part of the IDF’s Momentum multi-year plan to quickly and efficiently defeat the enemy. Under the plan, all branches of the military will be interconnected and working directly together to increase the number of enemy targets destroyed -though mostly by the Air Force- and aid ground forces on the front lines.
Should a war break out, at least two Sa’ar 6 ships will be deployed to protect the EEZ and gas rigs while the rest of the fleet would assist ground forces by bombarding enemy troops and weapons systems that could target both the home front and gas rigs while simultaneously destroying any aerial targets fired towards maritime assets and naval vessels.
The IDF's new Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship. (Photo credit: The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit)The IDF's new Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship. (Photo credit: The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit)
In 2006 during the Second Lebanon War, Hezbollah struck the INS Hanit (another Sa’ar 5 corvette missile ship) with a Chinese-made C-802 anti-ship missile, killing four sailors. It was a devastating surprise for the Israeli defense establishment and is still entrenched in the Navy’s memory.
That attack changed the DNA of the Navy and understanding that the enemy was fighting from the shore towards the sea was the catalyst that led it to change how it operates.
And the Sa’ar 6 was built with that in mind, knowing that the enemy fights in an asymmetric way and that the missile ships can deal with threats from the shore and be interconnected with both ground and air forces to detect and destroy threats in real-time.
The new 90 meters long 2,000-ton ships have a maximum speed of 24 knots with a range of 2,500 nautical miles. Though not much longer than the Sa’ar 5, they have been built to better handle rough seas and stay at sea longer.
They will be covered in close to 300 static radar arrays that will be able to detect incoming aerial threats that can then be shot down by either the two Iron Dome (Naval Dome) missile interceptors for rockets or two Barak-8 batteries to shoot down cruise and ballistic missiles.
In addition to interception missile defense systems the ships will also have 16 anti-ship missiles, one 76 mm. Oto Melara Super Rapid main gun, two Typhoon 25 mm. remote weapon stations and two 324 mm. torpedo launchers for MK54 Lightweight Torpedoes.
The amount of firepower on the ship is phenomenal for it’s size.
Each state-of-the-art ship will also be outfitted with cyber and electronic warfare systems and Elta’s EL/M-2248 MF-STAR active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar capable of tracking both air and surface targets.
And for the first time, the new missile ships will be able to house female sailors-who will make up 25 percent of the crew- and male sailors. The troops will be assisted by unmanned aerial vehicles and an upgraded pad for Israel’s newest naval helicopters.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post in a recent interview on board the INS Lahav, a Sa’ar 5 corvette, during a patrol to the Leviathan gas rig, Rear Admiral Eyal Harel, the Head of IDF Naval Operations said that the new ships have been custom-made for Israel’s needs.
“We are securing the entire EEZ and so with all the threats in this region, we need the new ships with all their advanced weapons systems,” he said. “We have to be dynamic in protecting our assets.”
“It’s just better, it’s newer, it’s faster, it’s more complicated but it’s tailor-made for this mission.”
And with all the new technology, intensive firepower, and powerful radars, the new Sa’ar 6 corvette missile ships will allow Israeli citizens to sleep quietly at night.


Tags Ship Navy Military
