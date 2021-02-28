The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sa'ar: Palestinian must be stopped from seizing control of Area C

In the past he has attacked Netanyahu for not doing enough to halt illegal Palestinian building in Area C, and he continued in that vein on Sunday.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 21:47
New Hope party head Gideon Sa'ar in Gush Etzion (photo credit: YOAV DAVIDKOVITZ)
New Hope party head Gideon Sa'ar in Gush Etzion
(photo credit: YOAV DAVIDKOVITZ)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has abandoned the open areas in Area C of the West Bank to the Palestinians, New Hope party head Gideon Sa'ar said as he visited the Gush Etzion area on Sunday.
"The central challenge for the settlements is to block the Palestinians from seizing control of the open areas in Judea and Samaria and in Area C in particular," Sa'ar said.
He spoke during a visit to the Gush Etzion regions of the West Bank to urge residents to vote for him instead of Netanyahu.
Gideon who left Netanyahu's Likud party to form his New Hope party, has stood to the right of Netanyahu with respect to issues relating to the settlements in particular and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in general.
Now he listed some of those issues, to highlight the difference between himself and the Prime Minister who he seeks to oust.
In the past he has attacked Netanyahu for not doing enough to halt illegal Palestinian building in Area C, and he continued in that vein on Sunday.
He continued in that vein on Sunday stating that such activity has gone on "without almost any interference" from Netanyahu's government.
"I do not believe there will be a change unless the government is changed," he said.
The objective of such building is to isolate the settlements and to create contiguous Palestinian territory, Sa'ar said.
He also took Netanyahu to task for failing to authorize illegal West Bank outposts. Sa'ar as long argued for their legalization.
In addition he promised to continue to build  settler homes and to develop the settlements.
"The person who has presented himself as part of the Right and the national camp has not acted and it is not acting on behalf of the settlements when it comes to the most basic issues," Sa'ar said.


