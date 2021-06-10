Israeli children's author Shlomo Abas receives lifetime achievement award

Abas, born in 1948, has published 170 books, including 32 children's books and 138 collections of legends, fairy tales, parables, riddles and jokes. One of Abas's most famous books is "The Unforgettable Story of the Sages of Chelm," which tells the stories of the residents of the fictional city of Chelm and is considered a classic among Israeli children's books.

Abas works to collect and research legends, folk stories and fables from elderly people across Israel and at international conferences of anthropologists and fairy tale enthusiasts.

"We are proud to present this year the award to Shlomo Abas, a wonderful writer, who has left his mark on children's and youth literature in Israel over decades of work," said Dan Futterman, director-general of the Israel Center for Education Innovation. "Abas exceptionally combines original writing and creation, with a wonderful ability to retell stories, legends and jokes in his unique and entertaining style. There is hardly a child in Israel who has not read one of Shlomo Abas' excellent works."

"I thank the Israel Center for Education Innovation for choosing me for an award that connects me as a children's writer to the field of education," said Abas. "Good literature is a tool for education and especially for creating innovation in education. As someone who is engaged in the re-editing of legends and fairy tales alongside original work, I am very happy that this work has been recognized as having a significant and innovative contribution."

The Israel Center for Education Innovation operates the leading program in Israel for language skills, with direct intervention in elementary schools at the pedagogical, administrative and communal level.

The center holds the national young writers' competition every year, with students from all schools in the program participating, including Ashkelon, Ramla, Rishon Lezion, Holon, Hadera, Rehovot and Petah Tikva, among others. Winners from four age groups are chosen out of more than 5,000 stories.

