The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli children's author Shlomo Abas receives lifetime achievement award

Shlomo Abas, born in 1948, has published 170 books, including 32 children's books and 138 collections of legends, fairy tales, parables, riddles and jokes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2021 12:47
Tal Mosseri, Shlomo Abas, Dan Futterman, director-general of the Israel Center for Education Innovation and Etty Buckspan, pedagogical director of the Israel Center for Education Innovation (photo credit: ILAN SAPIRA)
Tal Mosseri, Shlomo Abas, Dan Futterman, director-general of the Israel Center for Education Innovation and Etty Buckspan, pedagogical director of the Israel Center for Education Innovation
(photo credit: ILAN SAPIRA)
Israeli writer Shlomo Abas received a lifetime achievement award from the Israel Center for Education Innovation on Wednesday during the finals of a young writer's competition conducted at the center.
Abas, born in 1948, has published 170 books, including 32 children's books and 138 collections of legends, fairy tales, parables, riddles and jokes. One of Abas's most famous books is "The Unforgettable Story of the Sages of Chelm," which tells the stories of the residents of the fictional city of Chelm and is considered a classic among Israeli children's books.
Abas works to collect and research legends, folk stories and fables from elderly people across Israel and at international conferences of anthropologists and fairy tale enthusiasts.
"We are proud to present this year the award to Shlomo Abas, a wonderful writer, who has left his mark on children's and youth literature in Israel over decades of work," said Dan Futterman, director-general of the Israel Center for Education Innovation. "Abas exceptionally combines original writing and creation, with a wonderful ability to retell stories, legends and jokes in his unique and entertaining style. There is hardly a child in Israel who has not read one of Shlomo Abas' excellent works."
"I thank the Israel Center for Education Innovation for choosing me for an award that connects me as a children's writer to the field of education," said Abas. "Good literature is a tool for education and especially for creating innovation in education. As someone who is engaged in the re-editing of legends and fairy tales alongside original work, I am very happy that this work has been recognized as having a significant and innovative contribution."
The Israel Center for Education Innovation operates the leading program in Israel for language skills, with direct intervention in elementary schools at the pedagogical, administrative and communal level.
The center holds the national young writers' competition every year, with students from all schools in the program participating, including Ashkelon, Ramla, Rishon Lezion, Holon, Hadera, Rehovot and Petah Tikva, among others. Winners from four age groups are chosen out of more than 5,000 stories.


Tags writer award Chelm writing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by