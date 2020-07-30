Sara Netanyahu speaks to the public via video amid online health rumors

He said "she's feeling well, - a video will soon be published from her saying that everything is fine"

Hours later, Netanyahu indeed released a photo and a video of herself speaking about the rumors and the dangers of spreading "fake news."



She did not give many details on her alleged absence in the video, saying of it only that "recently I've been busy with the final days of the year at work."

In the video, Netanyahu also decried the practice of internet shaming, which she claimed her family, and especially her youngest son, Yair , had been victims of, saying that "as a psychologist, I have encountered a number of 15 and 16 year olds who have committed suicide due to internet shaming."

The rumors swirling around Netanyahu's absence began on Tuesday, after renowned attorney and political activist Barak Cohen tweeted on the subject, asking "Why does no one report where Sara is? We saw Yair; We saw Avner; We saw Mr. accused-of-taking-bribes."

"We did not see Sara. And the information began to flow. And no one advertises. In any media. Despite the heavy public interest," the cryptic tweet reads.

In her video, Netanyahu condemned the recent alleged death threats against her family. Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Netanyahu posted an example on Facebook of one such death threat, by a woman named Dana Ron, only to find out that Dana Ron was a fake profile, and has been flagged as such by the site.

In response to the stories, Cohen fired back at the Netanyahu family on Twitter with a parody of the day's reports, saying that "Netanyahu's media adviser claims: 'Dana Ron is feeling well. We will soon upload a video of her.'"