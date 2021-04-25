Sarah Halimi: Thousands in Paris, Tel Aviv protest court ruling

Thousands of people turned out to a demonstration in central Paris on Sunday to protest the recent decision by the French Court of Cassation to absolve the 2017 murderer of Sarah Halimi of criminal responsibility because he took cannabis before he killed her.The demonstration was staged at the Place Du Trocadero in central Paris, while hundreds of protestors also demonstrated in Tel Aviv, London, Rome, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and across other cities in France at the same hour, local time. Numerous prominent French public figures were present at the Paris rally, including the actor Pascal Légitimu, Israeli-French actor Yvan Attal, and French-Jewish comedian Gad Elmaleh, among others. Also present was Halimi’s brother William Attal and son Yonathan. Hundreds of demonstrators also attended a protest in Tel Aviv outside the French embassy at the same time the Paris protest was being staged, and a protest was also held in Jerusalem in Independence Park. Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich attended the Tel Aviv rally and warned of the danger of allowing Halimi’s killer to walk free under such circumstances.
"From Tel Aviv to Paris, the Jewish people in Israel and around the world stand united in solidarity with the Halimi family and the French Jewish community," said the minister. "Sarah Halimi was murdered solely because she was a Jew… Especially today, with the alarming rise in radical Islamic antisemitism throughout France, this court ruling sets a dangerous precedent jeopardizing the security and wellbeing of our brothers and sisters in France," said Yankelevich, adding that the State of Israel would do "all in its power to ensure the safety of all Jews" around the world.Protestors in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem held up placards reading "Jewish lives matter," "Justice for Sarah Halimi," "Shame on France," and other slogans. In April 2017, Kobili Traoré, a 27-year-old Muslim man, violently beat Halimi, his 65-year-old Jewish neighbor, while screaming "Allah Akbar" (God is great) along with antisemitic slogans, before throwing her out of the window of her third-floor apartment to her death. A lower court ruled in December 2019 that Traore was not criminally responsible fo his actions since his due to his intake of cannabis before the attack supposedly compromised his "discernment," or consciousness.The Court of Cassation upheld this decision two weeks ago, ruling that the law as it stands does not allow for a discernment between mental impairment due to disease or the voluntary intake of narcotics.On Sunday, French Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti announced that the government will present legislation by the end of May to fill the legal lacuna through which Traore was able to avoid prosecution. The new legislation will "take into account the voluntary intake of toxic substances by an individual leading to the abolition of his judgment," the minister said. This decision comes following a call by French President Emmanuel Macron last week for a change in the law to prevent murderers using an excuse of intoxication in the future to escape justice, while French Jewish organizations said they would also lobby for such a law. Ariel Kandel, director of the Qualita organization which assists French immigrants to Israel said that the French court ruling was "an additional reminder that antisemitism still rages in Europe," and denounced the decision. "The murderer was completely responsible for his actions - it is unthinkable that he will go free," said Kandel, pointing out that in France someone who uses cannabis and then causes a fatal car accident would be held responsible for his actions but that the decision on Traore meant that someone could commit murder in the same circumstances and evade justice."The decision of the French high court spits in the face of the Jewish community of France and does injury to Jews around the world."