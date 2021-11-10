The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Save a Child’s Heart Africa to bring Congolese children to Israel

Save a Child’s Heart is the first Israeli organization to receive the United Nations Population Award in recognition of its humanitarian activities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 16:46
(L-R) Save A Child's Heart President Haim Taib speaks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi (photo credit: COURTESY OF SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
(L-R) Save A Child's Heart President Haim Taib speaks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi
(photo credit: COURTESY OF SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
In the wake of Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi’s visit to Jerusalem last week, businessman Haim Taib, chairman of the Mitrelli Group, as a gesture to the Congolese president, has decided to bring a group of children from Congo suffering from heart disease to Wolfson Hospital in Israel in the coming weeks.
As president of the Save a Child’s Heart Africa nonprofit, the initiative is part of Taib’s humanitarian efforts along with Simon Fisher, the executive director of Save a Child’s Heart. The nonprofit has been working for 25 years to save the lives of children with heart diseases from countries where access to pediatric cardiology does not exist or is limited. Recently, the organization has saved children from several African countries, including Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia. Since its inception, it has saved some 6,000 children from 62 countries worldwide and brought more than 140 medical staff to Israel to undergo training and receive the tools needed to care for children independently and establish centers of excellence in their countries of origin.
Save a Child’s Heart is the first Israeli organization to receive the United Nations Population Award in recognition of its humanitarian activities on behalf of children with heart disease from around the world.
Taib noted: “The visit of the group of children to Israel will create a profound humanitarian foundation of trust and cooperation between the countries. For many years we have been involved in saving the lives of young children from birth to adulthood to give them a new opportunity for a healthy life. The group will arrive in Israel and stay at the organization’s children’s home in Holon in preparation for the medical procedures they will undergo at the hospital.”


