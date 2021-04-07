Save a Child's Heart wins award from UAE-based Abrahamic Business Circle

The Israeli charity Save a Child's Heart won an award from the United Arab Emirates -based Abrahamic Business Circle Tuesday for its humanitarian contributions in helping children suffering from cardiac issues, according to a statement by the organizations.

The Abrahamic Business Circle, which promotes diplomacy through business cooperation and was established following the normalization of UAE-Israel relations, made the announcement at the first health conference of held in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Abrahamic Business Circle's event also included members from countries that currently do not have relations with Israel, such as Pakistan and Algeria.

Simon Fisher, Executive Director of "Save a Child's Heart," Dr. Sagi Assa, Head of the Pediatric Invasive Cardiology Unit at Wolfson Hospital and the Sylvan Adams Children's Hospital were present at the event to receive the award.

Save a Child's Heart is known for its efforts in bringing children suffering from cardiac problems to Israel for treatment, especially from countries where access to medical support is more limited. The organization has saved the lives of more than 5,700 children from 62 countries, as well as sponsored 40 local healthcare professionals for training in Israel.

"We sincerely thank the Abrahamic Business Circle Forum for its international recognition and activities to strengthen the ties between peoples and nations.

"Our core value at SACH is Tikkun Olam - doing good to repair the world and believing that every child deserves the best medical care, regardless of race, religion, gender, nationality or financial status. Under the auspices of the normalization agreements between the countries that are taking shape these days, we welcome this new level of cooperation and hope to host you all in Israel soon," said Fisher.

