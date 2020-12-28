School closures in lockdowns cost Israelis NIS 850 million in wages

There are over three million parents of children under the age of 18, about two million of whom have children who are nine years old and younger.

The study comes as Israel enters its third coronavirus lockdown , although the education system is remaining fully open this time, except for in red and orange zones.

Among parents who continue to work during the coronavirus crisis, 38% cut their hours in order to take care of their children and 23% reported that their spouse had cut their hours in order to do so. On average, these parents cut their working time by about four hours per day, costing them about NIS 260 per day.

The foundation estimated that work hours lost due to the two first lockdowns cost each household about NIS 7,000. Altogether, the wage losses stand about NIS 850 million across the nation for each week that the education system was closed, according to estimates by the foundation.

While 71% of parents reported that their economic status had declined at least somewhat during the pandemic, 29% reported that their economic status greatly declined.

Some 41% of the parents who responded to the survey reported feeling much more stress, anxiety or depression compared to before the pandemic. More female respondents reported feeling this way than male respondents.

About 40% of parents reported that they are worried about losing their jobs more than they were before the pandemic.

Some 44% of parents stated that they made concessions concerning boundaries for their children so that they could work during the pandemic.

During the first lockdown, about 23% of working parents had their parents help take care of their children, despite the health risks involved. In the second lockdown, this percentage rose to 29%.

The survey also showed continuing gender inequality in the workforce as the number of women who stopped working was six times higher than the number of men who did the same.

"Our research reveals the huge prices that working parents paid during the corona and the fact that Israel is one of the countries that did the least to help parents during this period," said Ya'ara Mann, director of society and economics at the foundation, in a press release."The Israeli government placed the full financial burden of lost work hours for caring for children on the shoulders of parents, who had to choose between maintaining their livelihoods and providing the necessary attention to their children at a time when they needed it more than ever."

Mann added that "most OECD countries, including France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Poland, the UK and others, have implemented programs that allow parents to take leave or reduce working hours for treatment."

The survey was conducted during November among about 600 parents of children up to the age of 18.

The foundation recommended that parents receive compensation for when the education system was and is closed and to allow parents of children up to the age of 12 to take government-paid vacation time to take care of their children or to work fewer hours without an impact on their wages or rights, with workplaces receiving compensation from the government.

Other options that the foundation recommended include allowing parents to request compensation for up to NIS 200 per day for childcare for two-parent families and NIS 400 per day for single parents, allow parents of children with special needs to request additional compensation from the government for special expenses and to allow parents of children in at-risk groups and have been advised to stay at home to request the same recommended benefits listed above, even if they otherwise wouldn't be eligible.

The foundation also called on the government to take responsibility for providing childcare for essential workers and single parents during lockdowns.

Private frameworks that could remain open should be allowed to do so and should receive compensation for lost earnings if regulations require narrowing operations, advised the foundation.

The foundation additionally recommended extending maternity leave until the end of the lockdown.