Search ongoing for two people missing after Dead Sea swim

The two entered the water in an area without a lifeguard, and were carried out to sea by strong winds, According to Ynet.

Some 25 civil and military search and rescue personnel began searching for the two, who as of 1 a.m. Friday have not been sighted

The search teams are being assisted by a police helicopter and a thermal drone, along with a tourist vessel that is using its strong search lights to assist the team in the physical search.

According to the Ynet report, while technically it is impossible to drown on the Dead Sea, the hikers are still in danger because of exhaustion that may lead to swallowing excessive amount of saltwater, which can lead to edema in the lungs.

