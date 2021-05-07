Secular couple to donate NIS 1 million to families of Meron victims

A secular couple have decided to donate NIS 1 million in total to the families of those killed in the Meron disaster.Each of the families will receive about 18,000 NIS which will be given through the couple's family fund, which gained prominence recently for donating to Israel's medical, welfare and cultural fields during the coronavirus crisis. "From the moment the disaster was made known, the Nacht family felt a commitment to help as well as empower the feeling of mutual assistance," The head of the family fund, Nachman Rosenberg said in a statement. "After it was discovered that many of the bereaved families are dealing with financial troubles on a daily basis, made worse by the disaster, the family decided to transfer a grant of NIS 18,000 effective immediately and with no middlemen to the families," Rosenberg added.Sunday was declared a national day of mourning in Israel following the disaster at Mount Meron in which 45 people were killed on Thursday night due to severe crowding and infrastructural failures at the religious bonfire-lighting ceremony for the holiday of Lag Ba'omer.The proposition to hold a day of mourning was put forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and was confirmed Friday by a vote among the government's ministers held by telephone.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}