The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Secular women are the most stressed by coronavirus, study finds

In spite of the high morbidity in the ultra-Orthodox sector, respondents from this group reported the least stress.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 18:09
From left to right: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev's Dr. Tehila Kalagy, Prof. Orna Braun-Lewensohn and Dr. Sarah Abu-Kaf. (photo credit: Courtesy)
From left to right: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev's Dr. Tehila Kalagy, Prof. Orna Braun-Lewensohn and Dr. Sarah Abu-Kaf.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Secular women are having the hardest time coping mentally with the stresses of the pandemic, according to researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev who examined the intensity of psychological symptoms among the secular Jewish, ultra-Orthodox and Arab sectors.
Prof. Orna Braun-Lewensohn, Dr. Sarah Abu-Kaf and Dr. Tehila Kalagy of BGU examined the intensity of anxiety, depression, anger, somatization and other mental issues, as well as feelings of hope, resilience and trust in elected officials among these three sectors just before the start of the second lockdown in September.
They based their research on 248 secular Jews, 243 ultra-Orthodox Jews and 203 Arab citizens in Israel. They saw increases in mental stress in the secular and Arab communities, while the ultra-Orthodox community fared better overall and they discovered that it was secular women who were having the most difficult time out of all those they studied.
Said Braun-Lewensohn, head of the Multidisciplinary Department: “Secular women have the highest levels of mental stress. With this virus crisis, there is so much pressure on women. They pull everything together. We found that there is a clear effect of gender on psychological distress.”
It is secular women who carry most of the burdens for keeping the household going, she said, and often women do not allow themselves to show vulnerability and have no one to turn to for help, she said. In the more traditional Arab and ultra-Orthodox sectors, women are surrounded by more people, including leaders and authority figures, who offer support, which may be why they report lower levels of stress than secular Jewish women, she said.
The increase in stress among both genders in the secular sector was notable. “These are alarming findings! We are not used to seeing such sharp indicators of mental distress among the secular sector,” said Dr. Sara Abu-Kaf, head of the university’s Conflict Management and Resolution program.
Abu-Kaf also said that; “Among Arab society before the corona crisis there were consistent findings indicating high levels of mental distress in relation to secular Israeli society, but during the corona crisis, it seems that the gaps between the two societies have been reduced.”
In spite of the high morbidity in the ultra-Orthodox sector, respondents from this group reported the least stress. The researchers concluded that the mental resilience among the ultra-Orthodox and the activation of coping resource mechanisms are higher than in other sectors.
The level of trust in the national leadership, government and Knesset members these days was extremely low. The secular population exhibited the lowest level of trust (complete distrust), followed by the Arab population, and the higher level of trust was reported by the ultra-Orthodox population, although even in this population the level of trust was very low.
Among the Arabs, community resilience – a feeling of trust and pride in their community – was reported at the lowest level, and among the ultra-Orthodox, community resilience was measured at the highest level.
“The findings of the study correspond with the characteristics of the ultra-Orthodox society that has support mechanisms for its members, especially during the current crisis. These characteristics have gained great significance in relation to the mental health of community members,” said Kalagy, a faculty member in the Department of Public Policy and Administration.
Braun-Lewensohn pointed to local leadership that contributed to the sense of community resilience against the background of the crisis of trust with the national leadership. “In a time when the level of public trust in national leadership is so low, the secular public sought and found a replacement in local leadership whose actions strengthened other parameters of community resilience such as belonging and local pride.”
The researchers are working on an article in which they will analyze their findings in depth.


Tags women women of israel secular Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why can pedophiles make aliyah but not a reformed Black convict? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Hadassah research head raises questions about mRNA vaccine safety
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by