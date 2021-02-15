Security cameras placed at Gush Etzion springs after terror attack

Security cameras offering live feeds to the Gush Etzion Regional Council security arm will be placed at two West Bank springs, Ein-Livne and Ein Misla, the council announced Monday.
The decision came following a tragic terror attack last summer near a natural spring close to the West Bank Jewish settlement of Dolev, killing 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and injuring her father and brother.
In total, 10 cameras will be eventually installed in a variety of West Bank, springs with the first being in Ein Misla. In addition to offering a live feed that will allow those at the council to call emergency services should an attack occur, the cameras would include a speaker, enabling them to inform visitors when danger is to be expected or offer instructions during emergency.
Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman said that "this is another step to ensure the safety of residents and the many hikers at Gush Etzion."
