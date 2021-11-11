Senior IDF officer arrested for secretly photographing female soldiers

An IDF officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel was arrested on Tuesday in a serious incident on suspicion of committing sexual offenses against, and violating the privacy of, female soldiers in his unit.

His arrest came after it was revealed that for a long time he had secretly photographed female soldiers in the women's residences in the unit. It appears that the senior officer used photographic equipment that was apparently planted in the women's residences. Electronic equipment and evidence were found in the officer's vehicle linking him to the serious criminal act.

The officer is also suspected of fraudulently transferring intimate photos of female soldiers who served under his command to his cell phone. Yesterday, his detention was extended by a week, for the purpose of continuing the investigation that is being conducted in the serious case.

Due to the fact that the investigation is in progress, publication restrictions apply to it, and in accordance with the decision of the military court, the officer's name and identifying details, including the unit in which the suspected acts were committed, are currently prohibited from publication. It is estimated that these details will be allowed for publication at a later date.

Soldiers from the IDF’s “Red Unit” (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The investigation itself began following a complaint by one of the female soldiers in the unit, who suspected that female soldiers in the women's residences were photographed illegally. At this stage there is no suspicion or evidence that the photos were widely distributed by the senior officer, but as stated this is a very serious affair, with its irregularity being that this is a high-ranking officer who has a significant role in the unit where the offenses he is suspected of took place.

At this stage, there are no other suspects in the affair, and it is believed that he acted alone. The IDF confirmed the details and serious suspicions attributed to the officer, and the IDF spokesman said that no further details could be provided at this stage due to the ongoing investigation.