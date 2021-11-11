The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Senior IDF officer arrested for secretly photographing female soldiers

A senior officer was arrested for secretly taking intimate photos of soldiers with planted cameras in the women's residences.

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 10:59
Female soldiers of the Bardales Battalion preparing for urban warfare training, near Nitzanim in the Arava area of Southern Israel. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Female soldiers of the Bardales Battalion preparing for urban warfare training, near Nitzanim in the Arava area of Southern Israel.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
An IDF officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel was arrested on Tuesday in a serious incident on suspicion of committing sexual offenses against, and violating the privacy of, female soldiers in his unit.
His arrest came after it was revealed that for a long time he had secretly photographed female soldiers in the women's residences in the unit. It appears that the senior officer used photographic equipment that was apparently planted in the women's residences. Electronic equipment and evidence were found in the officer's vehicle linking him to the serious criminal act.
The officer is also suspected of fraudulently transferring intimate photos of female soldiers who served under his command to his cell phone. Yesterday, his detention was extended by a week, for the purpose of continuing the investigation that is being conducted in the serious case.
Due to the fact that the investigation is in progress, publication restrictions apply to it, and in accordance with the decision of the military court, the officer's name and identifying details, including the unit in which the suspected acts were committed, are currently prohibited from publication. It is estimated that these details will be allowed for publication at a later date.
Soldiers from the IDF’s “Red Unit” (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Soldiers from the IDF’s “Red Unit” (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The investigation itself began following a complaint by one of the female soldiers in the unit, who suspected that female soldiers in the women's residences were photographed illegally. At this stage there is no suspicion or evidence that the photos were widely distributed by the senior officer, but as stated this is a very serious affair, with its irregularity being that this is a high-ranking officer who has a significant role in the unit where the offenses he is suspected of took place.
At this stage, there are no other suspects in the affair, and it is believed that he acted alone. The IDF confirmed the details and serious suspicions attributed to the officer, and the IDF spokesman said that no further details could be provided at this stage due to the ongoing investigation.


Tags IDF women soldiers sexual misconduct
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shufersal scandal highlights issues with pricing practices - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by