Senior-level soccer players had sexual relations with minors - report

Senior Super League soccer players were allegedly involved in a major sexual misconduct scandal, Sport1 reported Wednesday evening, citing Channel 13.





According to the reports, the players allegedly had sexual relations with two high school students under the age of 16, which is the legal age of consent in the State of Israel.





The students reportedly met the players at an event and exchanged phone numbers. According to the information given to the school, the players eventually ordered a taxi for the two and drove to the home of one of the players where the four allegedly had sex.





The players reportedly ordered another taxi to drive the two high schoolers home. Preliminary investigations were launched by both police and the girls' school.



