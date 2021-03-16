The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Senior ultra-Orthodox leader warns of incitement against community

‘No other choice but to vote for United Torah Judaism to avoid terrible decrees against community’ says Rabbi Gershon Edelstein.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 16, 2021 10:57
Bnei Brak street scene, April 3 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Bnei Brak street scene, April 3
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, one of the most senior ultra-Orthodox leaders in the country, has warned of incitement against the community and urged ultra-Orthodox voters to vote for United Torah Judaism.
Edelstein was speaking in a small conference of senior rabbis at his home in Bnei Brak organized by UTJ, as the party seeks to take electoral advantage of harsh comments made by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and persuade its voters not to abandon it.
UTJ has faced criticism from its own ultra-Orthodox constituents in whose perception the party has failed to protect them and ultra-Orthodox interests from unfavourable government policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is great incitement against the ultra-Orthodox community, they want to made decrees against observing Shabbat, education, make people non-religious, decrees of destruction,” said the rabbi plainly.
“There is great propaganda in the media. It’s a great danger that these inciters will succeed and get many representatives in the Knesset,” he continued.
Edelstein, one of the two most senior rabbis of the non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox community, also addressed concerns that voters would abandon UTJ at the polls and said that they should put aside such issues for the greater good of the community.
“There are people who have claims, demands, they are not getting what they deserve. These are personal issues,” said the rabbi.
“Otherwise, things will be worse, there will be terrible decrees. There is no other choice apart from to vote for United Torah Judaism.”


