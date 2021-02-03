The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settler leader: First special IDF training in 15 years strengthens Area C

Yochai Damri had long battled for such a drill, which he argued was necessary to revive the significance of the firing zones

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 22:45
IDF artillery drill in South Hebron Hills (photo credit: SOUTH HEBRON HILLS REGIONAL COUNCIL)
IDF artillery drill in South Hebron Hills
(photo credit: SOUTH HEBRON HILLS REGIONAL COUNCIL)
The IDF’s first massive artillery training exercise in 15 years in the South Hebron Hills strengthens Israel’s hold on the area, and is an important step in the battle for Area C, according to settler leader Yochai Damri.
He spoke after the IDF’s 215th artillery brigade held a drill in firing zones 917 and 918 over a four-day period that ended on Wednesday.
 Damri, who heads the South Hebron Hills Regional Council, had long battled for such a drill, which he argued was necessary to revive the significance of the firing zones, particularly in light of the illegal Palestinian constitution that occurs there.
The South Hebron Regional Council charged that in addition Palestinians had built a series of illegal roads in the area, on state land and in nature reserves, with financial aid from European countries.
It also alleged that the area is also used as a criminal smuggling route into the center of the country, including for illegal arms.
The drill included artillery fire and the use of armored personnel carriers, the council said.
Damri called on the IDF to continue to hold such drills.
“We are working on all levels to prevent the abandonment of Area C and state lands there to illegal [Palestinian] construction.”
He congratulated the IDF for holding a training exercise in the firing zone, adding that he had demanded that such training exercises take place in “dozens of meetings with decision makers.”
The left-wing NGO B’Tselem, noted that as the IDF passed by the village of Jenbah, it damaged the entrance of a cave, trampled some fields and broke a power line that serviced a mosque and a clinic.
The IDF said a routine pre-planned military exercise had taken place in the South Hebron Hills to ensure maintenance of the forces competence.


Tags IDF weapons Drill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by