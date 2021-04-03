The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settlers attack Palestinian man with rocks, sticks - human rights org.

Video posted by Yesh Din shows a group of men with their faces covered attacking an older man, throwing large rocks at him and swinging at him with a stick.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 3, 2021 20:11
An illegal settlement built by Israeli settlers near the near the Yitzhar settlement in the Samaria region. (photo credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)
An illegal settlement built by Israeli settlers near the near the Yitzhar settlement in the Samaria region.
(photo credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)
Human rights organization Yesh Din reported that Israeli settlers from Esh Kodesh attacked a Palestinian man with rocks and sticks near Jalud on Saturday.
Yesh Din claimed that IDF soldiers arrived at the scene to disperse the crowd and fired stun grenades at the Palestinians who had gathered to help the man who was being attacked rather than at the attackers.
Video posted by Yesh Din shows a group of men with their faces covered attacking an older man, throwing large rocks at him and swinging at him with a stick, before IDF soldiers intervene.
"Violent settlers are continuing to act in support of the state and the army to hurt Palestinians, reduce their liberties and try to drive them from their land," said Yesh Din Executive director Lior Amihai.
"This violence is supported by the Israeli government, the State Attorney's Office, which is doing nothing, and the various law enforcement agencies that are working against the Palestinians instead of against the rioters. We must stop this apartheid reality."
In February, Israeli settlers were arrested on charges of terrorism and were suspected of attacking Palestinians and security forces.
The arrests came amid Palestinian claims of a systematic increase in attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, including targeting traffic on main roads, as well as damage to structures and agriculture.
Yesh Din is an Israeli non-profit that works to protect the human rights of Palestinians in Israel, according to the organization's website. The site also says that Yesh Din "views the occupation as a main source of the violation of the human rights and therefore seek to end it."
Dima Abumaria/The Media Line contributed to this report.


Tags Settlers West Bank Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

What will Palestinian elections mean for Israel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will be fine no matter who is prime minister

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Rivlin’s false pretense of preventing a fifth election - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Arabs must be partners in the Israeli cabinet

 By EHUD OLMERT
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
3

Suez Canal blocking ship drew a penis in water before getting stuck

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 24, 2021 shows a part of the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter-long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by