Settlers attack Palestinian man with rocks, sticks - human rights org.

Human rights organization Yesh Din reported that Israeli settlers from Esh Kodesh attacked a Palestinian man with rocks and sticks near Jalud on Saturday. Yesh Din claimed that IDF soldiers arrived at the scene to disperse the crowd and fired stun grenades at the Palestinians who had gathered to help the man who was being attacked rather than at the attackers. Video posted by Yesh Din shows a group of men with their faces covered attacking an older man, throwing large rocks at him and swinging at him with a stick, before IDF soldiers intervene."Violent settlers are continuing to act in support of the state and the army to hurt Palestinians, reduce their liberties and try to drive them from their land," said Yesh Din Executive director Lior Amihai."This violence is supported by the Israeli government, the State Attorney's Office, which is doing nothing, and the various law enforcement agencies that are working against the Palestinians instead of against the rioters. We must stop this apartheid reality."In February, Israeli settlers were arrested on charges of terrorism and were suspected of attacking Palestinians and security forces.
The arrests came amid Palestinian claims of a systematic increase in attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, including targeting traffic on main roads, as well as damage to structures and agriculture.Yesh Din is an Israeli non-profit that works to protect the human rights of Palestinians in Israel, according to the organization's website. The site also says that Yesh Din "views the occupation as a main source of the violation of the human rights and therefore seek to end it."Dima Abumaria/The Media Line contributed to this report.