Settlers submit master plan for Evyatar outpost to stave off eviction

The Samaria Regional Council has submitted a master plan to the Civil Administration for the West Bank Evyatar outpost, so that it can be authorized as a new neighborhood of the Kfar Tapuach settlement.It's the latest in a series of steps settlers have taken to stave off the pending eviction of the outpost, which was illegally built in May in the aftermath of a terror attack at the Tapuach junction which claimed the life of Yehuda Guetta, 19.Benny Gantz issued a demarcation order which spoke of an intent to evacuate the outpost, but to date no steps have been taken against it.In his final days in office, former Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of the intention to authorize the outpost, which he said was located on survey land.The initiative under which 50 families moved to the outpost in a month's time was spearheaded by the Nahala Movement and the Samaria Regional Council headed by Yossi Dagan.On Thursday, two attorneys submitted a legal appeal of the eviction and Dagaan submitted a mater plan for 100 homes as well as a school, a synagogue and parks at the site. The council only published news of the master plan late Sunday night. It's believed that once a master plan is submitted, any evacuation would be delayed until the matter is debated.Dagan said that after such a serous attack, the "moral" and principle step was to authorize Evyatar,Earlier this month, Defense Minister
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Bennett has not spoken about Evyatar and its unclear whether he will be free to support it, particularly given the tension it would create within his coalition and with US President Joe Biden. Gantz has said that the outpost's unusual creation, in which 50 families signed up to illegally live there within such a short space of time, managed its evacuation.