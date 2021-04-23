Several breaches of order take place in Jerusalem after protests

After a night of protests in Jerusalem, several more breaches of order took place following the dispersal of the initial event. Several young men lit trash cans on fire and threw stones near a Junction in Jerusalem, and attempted to reach Sheikh Jarrah, though they were stopped by police. Near Rockefeller street in East Jerusalem, a vehicle was set on fire with its driver escaping on foot, eventually arriving at the hospital, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post's sister website Maariv. Police are searching for suspects in the incident. An unrelated car accident took place in the Har Homa Neighborhood in Jerusalem, killing one of the passengers after attempts to treat him, according to a statement by MDA.The accident involved the car ramming into a streetlight.Another passenger was taken to the hospital, and police are investigating the circumstances of the event.
