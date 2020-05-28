Several rivers, nature reserves are safe to enter, Health Ministry says

Several rivers were opened to the public after tests showed lowered bacteria levels, making them safe to enter. The Health Ministry has greenlighted the Nachal Gilabon, Jordan River, Magrase Nature Reserve and Nahal Meshushim Nature Reserve to open to the public. This means that anyone wishing to travel in these areas is free to do so without fear. On the other hand, several other rivers across northern Israel have been closed down after tests showed they might be hazardous to one's health.The closed rivers include Meshushim River, Nahal El Al and the Hasbani River. The Health Ministry has warned that anyone entering these rivers does so at their own risk, as bacteria levels remain high.These rivers were closed in September as the Health and Environmental Protection ministries have declared them unsafe to enter.