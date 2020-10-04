The couple were first apprehended by police after walking along the shore without masks. The two refused to put on masks after being asked by municipal security. Despite claiming that they lived near the beach, security officers realized after a quick check that the two did not live together and did not live near the beach and issued fines to the two.

A short time later, an employee at a closed restaurant saw a couple having sex on one of the tables set up in front of the restaurant. When security officers arrived at the scene, they realized that it was the same couple that was fined a short time before. Once again, the couple was caught not wearing masks and were fined for violating coronavirus regulations , according to Channel 12.

Under the regulations, only professional athletes and individuals exercising on their own can be present at the beach. Health officials advise wearing masks and keeping two meters distance between individuals to prevent infection.

