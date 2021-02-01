The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sex trafficking refugees given one year until possible deportation

Interior Minister Arye Deri granted the 27 Ethiopian victims of a sex trafficking ring a one-year working permit.

By TAMAR BEERI  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 18:33
Sex-trafficking (Illustrative). (photo credit: DAILY VOX)
Sex-trafficking (Illustrative).
(photo credit: DAILY VOX)
In 2012, 27 young women who had been stolen from their homes in Ethiopia and thrown into a sex trafficking ring were released into Israel and recognized as sex traffic victims. Now, those 27 young women were given mere one-year work permits by Interior Minister Arye Deri (Shas).
The decision comes as several of the women – who were kidnapped between ages 13 and 20 and tortured in the sex slavery trade in Sinai – were threatened with deportation, despite being victims seeking refuge in Israel.
Deri was asked by the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants in June 2020 to grant the victims humanitarian protection, which would effectively allow them to stay in Israel due to the risk of their return to Ethiopia, but nothing had come of the request except the work permits over half a year later.
Some 5,000 Israelis contacted Deri following a September report on the survivors by KAN, demanding that he assists the 27 victims and allow them to reconstruct their lives in Israel.
Rather than allowing the survivors to stay in the country, Deri announced in his response that the Interior Ministry would be investigating a potential “suitable channel for a safe return” to Ethiopia.
“The expectation that within a year, they may be returned to Ethiopia, is unrealistic,” executive director of the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants, Ayelet Oz, told The Jerusalem Post. “The expectation that during their rehabilitation, they will be able to handle a return to Ethiopia, is unrealistic.”
Oz explained that the rehabilitative progress is based on a firm foundation – for example, a regular home. Deportation would risk the rehabilitative process of these severely traumatized victims.
“They are being told that they must try to do everything from the beginning again in Ethiopia,” she explained. “This is a gamble on their lives – a gamble we would not be able to accept.”
The fact that such a transition back to Ethiopia must be investigated, as Deri explained, alludes to the risk of a potential transfer to Ethiopia. The hotline announced on Sunday its intention to appeal the announcement by Deri, despite its support for the one-year work permit.
“These are women who have gone through hell and are in a daily war for survival,” the hotline said in a statement following the announcement. “It is clear to everyone that even after another year there will not be a ‘suitable channel for a safe return.’”
Throughout the past year and a half, several women among the victims had received rejections for refugee status, despite all circumstances pointing at the fact that they should be given humanitarian status. The hotline pointed out that, as they were handled as a group that was abused, imprisoned and eventually transferred together, all decisions about their status should apply to every one of them.
Oz explained that if the victims are returned to Ethiopia, all the rehabilitative process they have done in Israel will be reset and they must start anew. But the danger goes beyond that.
“In Ethiopia, there is a terrible social stigma towards women who are victims of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” she explained. “They are singled out and shunned terribly. They are addressed like prostitutes. The percentage of victims who become victims a second time in Ethiopia is extremely high. Deri’s decision does not seriously address these excessively big risks.”
She told of a young girl who, after being sex trafficked and severely abused, was returned to a rehabilitative home in Ethiopia. Her father came to take her home, but when he found out what had been done to her, he left her there. “They cannot return and settle down as part of society there when they are shunned by society,” Oz said.
She concluded that the young women must be granted some form of citizenship in Israel. Deri has it in his power as interior minister to grant such rights, and, according to Oz, has used them in the past.
“This discussion of deportation must not go on, but rather they must be guaranteed a home here once and for all.”
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags aryeh deri ethiopia human trafficking in israel Deportation Sex trafficking human trafficking
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by