Shaare Zedek sinkhole caused by highway tunnel excavations - report

An investigation and ground survey conducted at the site of the parking lot collapse at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on Monday confirmed that tunnel excavations led to the collapse, Kan news reported.
קריסת החניון בביה"ח שערי צדק: בהמשך לתחקירים ולסקירות הקרקע הנערכים במקום, עלתה סברה שמערה או חלל שהיה בין הקרקע לבין המנהרה של כביש 16 שנחפרה במקום - היא שהובילה לקריסה@VeredPelman https://t.co/cndDGlkyX8— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 8, 2021
A cave or space between the ground and the Route 16 tunnel excavated near the site seems to be the culprit.
The Jerusalem Affairs Ministry opened the investigation Monday to determine if there was a connection between the tunnels being dug on the highway and the portion of the parking lot collapsed into a giant sinkhole.
After eight fire and search-and-rescue crews searched for people who may be trapped underneath the rubble, police determined that nobody had been injured in the incident.
Security footage shows three cars falling straight into the sinkhole.
גורם המעורה בטיפול באירוע בשערי צדק: מבדיקה ראשונית של מצלמות האבטחה נראה שאין נפגעים | תיעוד רגע הקריסה@SuleimanMas1 @diklaaharon pic.twitter.com/VeHaCgKyzt— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 7, 2021
Due to concerns over another collapse, the area has been declared a danger zone, and the building has been cordoned off. Additionally, traffic has been cleared out and blocked in the area around the hospital.