Shaare Zedek sinkhole caused by highway tunnel excavations - report



קריסת החניון בביה"ח שערי צדק: בהמשך לתחקירים ולסקירות הקרקע הנערכים במקום, עלתה סברה שמערה או חלל שהיה בין הקרקע לבין המנהרה של כביש 16 שנחפרה במקום - היא שהובילה לקריסה @VeredPelman June 8, 2021

A cave or space between the ground and the Route 1 6 tunnel excavated near the site seems to be the culprit.

The Jerusalem Affairs Ministry opened the investigation Monday to determine if there was a connection between the tunnels being dug on the highway and the portion of the parking lot collapsed into a giant sinkhole.

After eight fire and search-and-rescue crews searched for people who may be trapped underneath the rubble, police determined that nobody had been injured in the incident.

Due to concerns over another collapse, the area has been declared a danger zone, and the building has been cordoned off. Additionally, traffic has been cleared out and blocked in the area around the hospital.

An investigation and ground survey conducted at the site of the parking lot collapse at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on Monday confirmed that tunnel excavations led to the collapse, Kan news reported.