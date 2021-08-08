Sharbat Brothers to build 178 housing units in Haifa

The tender specified that 79 housing units will be sold at a reduced price, 79 housing units will be sold on the free market, and 400 sq.m. will be reserved for commercial space.

The scope of the investment in the project is estimated at NIS 300 million.

Snir Group accompanied the purchase process of the plots.

The expected sale prices will be NIS 1.6m. for a three-room apartment, NIS 1.9m. for a four-room apartment, NIS 2.5m. for a five-room apartment and NIS 4.5m. for a penthouse.