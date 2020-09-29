The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shas Council of Torah Sages call for outdoor prayer services only

‘Those who don’t abide by regulations are potential murderers’ say leading ultra-Orthodox rabbis.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 19:28
Jewish men pray outside a synagogue in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, September 23, 2020. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Jewish men pray outside a synagogue in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, September 23, 2020.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
The Shas Council of Torah Sages, the ultra-Orthodox movement’s rabbinic leadership, has called for prayer services to be conducted only outdoors and not inside synagogues due to the severe spike in COVID-19 cases and severely ill patients.
In a public statement, the five members of the council, Rabbi Shalom Cohen, Rabbi Shimon Baadani, Rabbi Moshe Maya, Rabbi Reuven Elbaz and Rabbi David Yosef, said that it was a “clear obligation” to abide by government health regulations, saying anyone who failed to do so was a “potential murderer.”
The statement was signed only by “The Council of Torah Sages” and not individually, although a spokesman for Rabbi David Yosef said that a text with the signature of each individual rabbi would shortly be published.
The rabbis wrote that since the coronavirus outbreak was increasing in severity, “everyone must abide by and be stringent with every single health regulation with all their strength, without any exception, so that they do not harm anyone or get harmed and, God forbid, to become a possible murderer.”
Continued the council of rabbis “We have come with a holy call for whoever fears God in their heart, to hold prayer services, including on the [Jewish] holidays, outdoors only, with a small number of worshipers, observing distancing [regulations] and with a mask for the whole prayer service, and to be especially diligent about distancing… Prayer services should not be held at all indoors.”
The rabbis said that over the Simchat Torah holiday people should not pass Torah scrolls to each other or dance in circles, as is common during the traditional dancing with Torah scrolls on that day, and that “no one whatsoever” should kiss the Torah scrolls, as is also customary.
They added that the services should be shortened where possible, and that there was “no permission” to lengthen the service where it can be shortened.
The rabbis added that people should celebrate the upcoming Succot and Simchat Torah holidays at home with the family,” and should not go to other people’s homes, including parents.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by