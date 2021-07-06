Shasha-Biton to not reverse Israel Prize veto on pro-BDS professor

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton will inform Israel's High Court of Justice and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit that she will not reverse the decision to deny Prof. Oded Goldreich the Israel Prize, Kan 11 reported on Monday.

Shasha-Biton's predecessor in the Education Ministry, MK Yoav Gallant, vetoed awarding the coveted Israel Prize to Prof. Goldreich due to his support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.



The High Court, which has previously The High Court, which has previously ruled in favor of Gallant's veto , was asked by the prosecution to give Education Minister Shasha-Biton a 21-day extension to give an updated decision on the matter.

The 21-day extension for Shasha-Biton to inform the High Court and Mandelblit of her decision concludes on July 11. She is expected to say she will not intervene on the matter.

"I thought the new government was a change government that will revise Israel's attitude regarding those critical towards the state's policies," said Goldreich's attorney, Michael Sfard.

"A McCarthyist spirit remains in control of the Education Ministry. We will continue our battle against the relevant legal mechanisms," Sfard added.

