Sheba Medical Center's new robot could be delivering medication by fall

The medical center partnered with Seemless Vision to create an autonomous robot that helps deliver medication to patients, taking pressure off staff.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 11, 2021 21:27
Polly at Sheba Short (Credit: Sheba Medical Center)
Sheba Medical Center announced a partnership with Seemless Vision, an Israeli startup, focusing on the development of innovative Autonomous Logistics Infrastructure.
They plan on starting with autonomous delivery of medication to patients. This will help take the pressure off of hospital staff, allowing them to spend more time with their patients 
Seemless Vision has developed cutting-edge autonomous navigation technology that can navigate in human dense environments. The company helps develop robotic platforms to help those with visual impairments navigate their surroundings both indoors and outdoors.
Sheba Medical Center is Israel's largest medical center and has been named one of Newsweek's top ranked smart hospitals. 
"We are honored to be selected by Sheba Medical Center and ARC to join their community and help healthcare systems deal with today's challenges using our Autonomous Navigation and Operations Management technology," said Amir Nardimon, Founder & CEO of Seamless Vision.
"This partnership is a great opportunity to work closely with one of the world's top hospitals, understand their challenges and work together to bring real value using autonomous micro-mobility solutions." 
There's been a pilot test resulting in the successful delivery of chemotherapy drugs from the pharmacy to the oncology department, located in two separate buildings across Sheba's overwhelming campus. 
The autonomous robot waiting for the elevator (Credit: Sheba Medical Center)The autonomous robot waiting for the elevator (Credit: Sheba Medical Center)
Full operational deployment is planned for Fall 2021. 
"Collaborations with innovative companies like Seamless Vision demonstrate why Sheba is recognized as one of the world's top smart hospitals," said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center. 
"This revolutionary technology is bringing real visibility and predictability for drug delivery, raising efficiency, reducing costs and, perhaps most importantly, freeing up our dedicated staff's valuable time to focus on what truly matters — taking care of our patients." 


