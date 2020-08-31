The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sheldon Adelson close to buying US ambassador’s residence for NIS 300 Mil

The sale of the US ambassador's residence in Herzliya Pituah would emphasize the permanence of US embassy transfer to Jerusalem.

By EVE YOUNG  
AUGUST 31, 2020 19:24
Sheldon Adelson, a casino magnate and major backer of pro-Israel causes. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sheldon Adelson, a casino magnate and major backer of pro-Israel causes.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US billionaire and longtime contributor to the Republican Party, Sheldon Adelson, is in advanced talks to buy the US ambassador's residence in Herzliya Pituah, Globes reported. If the home sells for the listed price of NIS 300 million, it would be Israel’s most expensive home sold ever.
The decision to list the property was made following discussions about the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem.
The completion of the sale before US Presidential elections in November would prevent a new US administration from relocating the US ambassador back to Herzliya and to the Tel Aviv former embassy building.
This means that the US administration is eager to fast track the deal, according to Globes.
Adelson, who has an estimated wealth of USD 38.6 billion, contributes substantial sums to Israel and to Jewish causes and is the largest-ever donor to Yad Vashem.  Adelson gave $5 million to President Trump’s inaugural committee in 2017, and intended to spend $100 million reelecting Republicans and President Trump in 2020.
Adelson was often seen visiting the residence during American Independence Day celebrations, and has been suspected of being a potential buyer since the listing of the property was reported.
The residence in Herzliya Pituah is in one of Israel’s most exclusive locations. The house is built on 1,000 square meters of land and the lot has an additional 5,000 square meters of land, 2,000 meters of which does not have building rights.
Real estate developer Israel Yaacov told Globes that the property itself is “neglected” and that “any potential buyer will likely demolish the house and rebuild something new.” Yaacov also appraised the house around NIS 250 million.
A US Embassy official told Globes that no sale has been finalized and that the State Department does not comment on ongoing real estate proceedings.


Tags sheldon adelson herzliya US Embassy real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's smart to take COVID precautions as children head back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amir Peretz Amir Peretz to 'Post': Israel, UAE can enjoy the fruits of the peace deal By AMIR PERETZ
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by