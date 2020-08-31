Sheldon Adelson close to buying US ambassador’s residence for NIS 300 Mil

US billionaire and longtime contributor to the Republican Party, Sheldon Adelson, is in advanced talks to buy the US ambassador's residence in Herzliya Pituah, Globes reported. If the home sells for the listed price of NIS 300 million, it would be Israel’s most expensive home sold ever. The decision to list the property was made following discussions about the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem. The completion of the sale before US Presidential elections in November would prevent a new US administration from relocating the US ambassador back to Herzliya and to the Tel Aviv former embassy building.This means that the US administration is eager to fast track the deal, according to Globes.Adelson, who has an estimated wealth of USD 38.6 billion, contributes substantial sums to Israel and to Jewish causes and is the largest-ever donor to Yad Vashem. Adelson gave $5 million to President Trump’s inaugural committee in 2017, and intended to spend $100 million reelecting Republicans and President Trump in 2020. Adelson was often seen visiting the residence during American Independence Day celebrations, and has been suspected of being a potential buyer since the listing of the property was reported.The residence in Herzliya Pituah is in one of Israel’s most exclusive locations. The house is built on 1,000 square meters of land and the lot has an additional 5,000 square meters of land, 2,000 meters of which does not have building rights. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Real estate developer Israel Yaacov told Globes that the property itself is “neglected” and that “any potential buyer will likely demolish the house and rebuild something new.” Yaacov also appraised the house around NIS 250 million. A US Embassy official told Globes that no sale has been finalized and that the State Department does not comment on ongoing real estate proceedings.