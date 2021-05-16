The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shin Bet makes arrests as violence continues in Israel's mixed cities

Police arrested dozens as attacks on citizens continued across the country including in Lod, Jerusalem and the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 16, 2021 13:06
Violence between Jews and Arabs continued across Israel Saturday night and Sunday as police and Fire and Rescue services struggled to respond to the volume of incidents.
The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in cooperation with Israel Police arrested dozens of suspects in the past few days accused of attacking Israeli citizens, the agency announced Sunday morning. Multiple suspects are currently being questioned by the Shin Bet in relation to these incidents.
Police confiscated clubs, bullets, Molotov cocktails and fireworks in Lod as 6 people were arrested Saturday night. Riots involving hundreds of people continued nightly in the city last week, although the scale of the gatherings has been much smaller Friday and Saturday night, according to Israel Police.
Israel Border Police also seized 15 Molotov cocktails on Saturday that were being hidden in a mosque in Lod in preparation for use in riots later that night, officials stated.
Three residents of Silwan were arrested in Jerusalem Sunday morning, as crowds gathered and attempted to prevent police from arresting two residents of the Jerusalem neighborhood suspected of an attack earlier this week.
An additional 15 Jerusalem Old City residents were arrested Saturday night, suspected of being involved in disturbances of the peace in the past week.
An attempted shooting attack took place near the Bani Naim Junction in the Judea council this morning, according to the IDF. The IDF is in pursuit of the attackers and no injuries were reported.
An IDF soldier was lightly injured and at least two Palestinians were killed by IDF gunfire in clashes in the West Bank on Saturday night, amid continuing tensions surrounding Gaza and Jerusalem. According to the Red Crescent, over 500 Palestinians sustained injuries from clashes, according to Palestinian media.
A firefight broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces near the Kalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem on Saturday night as well, according to Palestinian reports. So far no injuries have been reported.
On Saturday night, Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian was seriously injured on the Temple Mount in a confrontation with Israeli security forces. The Palestinian was transferred to a hospital for further treatment.
Border Police clashed with Palestinians in a number of locations near Jerusalem on Saturday night, including Rachel's Tomb and the Shuafat neighborhood, with over 250 rioters throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs at security forces.
Some 30 fires were started in the West Bank as the result of Molotov cocktails, burning tires and other disturbances to the peace, Israel Fire and Rescue Services reported Sunday.
Firefighters took cover Saturday as fireworks were fired at them and Molotov cocktails were thrown at them, according to Fire and Rescue Services.
In Jaffa, two Arab children were burnt, one severely, when a petrol bomb was thrown into their residence in the Ajami neighborhood Friday night. The boy was still in serious condition Sunday, unconcious and ventilated.

Jeremy Sharon and Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


