Shin Bet spied on Israeli civilians for years without Knesset approval

The program, referred to as "Dark Box" since its actual name is classified, used the automatic connection to the database of cellular companies to access civilians' phones. The Shin Bet used a particular filtering mechanism to access the cell phones of the vast majority of Israelis without anyone knowing.

The Shin Bet conducted the program without Knesset approval or supervision, according to Channel 13.

A limited committee formed by the Justice Ministry approved the plan and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit later approved the plan as well. The program was originally approved for half a year, but the approval was renewed multiple times, lasting at least two and a half years. The program may even still be ongoing.

When the Shin Bet found useful information, they would file requests with judges to issue wiretap orders or other orders, but would not inform the judges how the initial information was collected.

"The Shin Bet's methods of operation in the fight against terrorism and in general are confidential by the law and their exposure could lead to serious damage to state security," said the Justice Ministry to Channel 13. "Legal issues are often raised regarding the activity of the service for the examination and approval of the Attorney-General or someone on his behalf."