Shin Bet thwarts 6 selling airsoft guns to Hebron terrorist elements

"The accessibility to airsoft rifles, which can be bought in shops across Israel, grew into an industry that turns what seems like a toy-gun into a weapon able to fire like any other gun," the press release said. A six-man ring which allegedly sold souped-up airsoft rifles to terrorist elements in Hebron was thwarted in a joint operation of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and police. Its members were indicted, the Shin Bet reported in a Wednesday press release.

Such souped-up airsoft rifles were used in previous terror attacks on Israeli citizens, and Shaolov allegedly knew they would be used for such purposes. He was also indicted for alleged money laundering. Allegedly, Shaolov used Alubra and Alkayan to sell the airsoft rifles, knowing full well that they would eventually fall into the hands of groups hostile to Israel. It is illegal to sell airsoft rifles or any other item with a metal barrel to the Palestinian Authority. The ring included three Israelis: Yuri Shaolov from Sderot, Hasan Alubra from Rahat and Faras Abu Alkayan from Hura. It also included three Hebron residents, including known arms dealer Mohamad Abu Haya.