Unorthodox star and Israeli actress Shira Haas receives Golden Globe nod

Israeli actress Shira Haas received a nomination for a Golden Globe award in the category of Best Actress in a Limited Series or television movie for her performance in the Netflix series, Unorthodox. The nominations were announced online on Wednesday. The Golden Globes are awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The young actress recently received nominations for an Independent Spirit Award and a Critics Choice Award, capping a year in which she was nominated for an Emmy for Unorthodox and won a Best Actress Award at the Tribeca Film Festival for Ruthy Pribar’s movie, Asia, and also received a Best Supporting Actress Ophir Award for her role in this film. Haas’ fellow nominees for the Golden Globe are Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People and Nicole Kidman in The Undoing. Both Blanchett and Kidman are Oscar winners, putting the young Israeli actress in good company. Unorthodox, the story of a young ultra-Orthodox bride who rebels and flees to Berlin, also received a Golden Globe nod for Best Limited Series. Schitt’s Creek, a TV series about a Jewish family that moves to a small town, received a nomination for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Schitt’s Creek, which swept the Emmys this year with nine wins, also received nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Series — Musical or Comedy for Catharine O’Hara, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Eugene Levy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series for Dan Levy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series for Annie Murphy. In the Best Motion Picture — Drama category, two biopics featuring central Jewish characters were nominated: The Trial of the Chicago 7, in which Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin are among the heroes, and Mank, the story of Citizen Kane screenwriter, Herman Mankiewicz.
Jewish acting nominees included Sacha Baron Cohen in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Film category for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, as well as Andy Samberg for the futuristic comedy, Palm Springs. Baron Cohen, one of the biggest stars of the current streaming era, also received a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Jane Levy was nominated Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Comedy or Musical for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Kate Hudson, whose mother, Goldie Hawn, is Jewish, was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Music. Julia Garner, whose mother is Israeli, received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for Ozark. She won Emmys for her performance as a tough-as-nails redneck young woman in 2019 and 2020 but this is her first Golden Globe nomination. Aaron Sorkin received nods for Best Director and Best Screenplay for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Al Pacino received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama, for Hunters, in which he plays a Holocaust survivor taking tracking down Nazis. The Life Ahead, an adaptation of Romain Gary's novel about a Holocaust survivor, which starred Sophia Loren, received a nomination for Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language. The series, Your Honor, which is an adaptation of the Israeli series of the same name, received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for its star, Bryan Cranston.The awards will be given out in a ceremony on February 28 hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.