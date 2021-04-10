Shooting incident in Deir Al-assad, two reported dead

The Galilee Medical Center declared the deaths of two men, aged 26 and 23, who were brought in critical condition with gunshot wounds in the abdomen and limbs from a shooting in Deir Al-assad, Israel Police reported on Friday evening. A few minutes after being admitted for treatment, the two were pronounced dead.
In addition, two children aged 10 and 13 were brought to the medical center. The 13-year-old was brought into the ICU in moderate condition while the 10 year old's condition was reported as being mild. The 10-year-old was released from the hospital on Saturday, N12 reported.