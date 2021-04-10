The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shooting incident in Deir Al-assad, two reported dead

In addition, two children aged 13 and 10 were brought to the medical center. The 13-year-old's condition is in moderate condition while the 10 year old is in mild condition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 10, 2021
The Galilee Medical Center declared the deaths of two men, aged 26 and 23, who were brought in critical condition with gunshot wounds in the abdomen and limbs from a shooting in Deir Al-assad, Israel Police reported on Friday evening. A few minutes after being admitted for treatment, the two were pronounced dead.
In addition, two children aged 10 and 13 were brought to the medical center. The 13-year-old was brought into the ICU in moderate condition while the 10 year old's condition was reported as being mild. 
The 10-year-old was released from the hospital on Saturday, N12 reported.


