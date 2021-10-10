Shira Haas , the Israeli star of hit TV shows "Shtisel" and "Unorthodox" eulogized her recently deceased grandmother, a Holocaust survivor from Hungary, on Instagram.

"My grandma, my love, has passed," she wrote in a touching post, sharing a selfie with her grandmother and another photo of them holding hands.

In 2020, Haas told MTV that her grandmother was a Holocaust survivor from Hungary, and her grandfather survived Auschwitz.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shira Haas (@shirahaas)

"A true survivor, one who lost almost all of her family in the holocaust and had the most beautiful revenge: love. 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren," she wrote.

"She was the most alive, sharp, funny, witty, and loving person that I have ever met," she added in Hebrew.