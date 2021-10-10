The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Shtisel' Actress Shira Haas eulogizes her Holocaust survivor grandmother

"My grandma, my love, has passed," she wrote in a touching Instagram post, sharing a selfie with her grandmother and a second photo of them holding hands.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 10, 2021 07:48
SHIRA HAAS receives the prize for Best Supporting Actress at the 2018 Ophir Awards ceremony (photo credit: FLASH90)
SHIRA HAAS receives the prize for Best Supporting Actress at the 2018 Ophir Awards ceremony
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Shira Haas, the Israeli star of hit TV shows "Shtisel" and "Unorthodox" eulogized her recently deceased grandmother, a Holocaust survivor from Hungary, on Instagram.
"My grandma, my love, has passed," she wrote in a touching post, sharing a selfie with her grandmother and another photo of them holding hands.
In 2020, Haas told MTV that her grandmother was a Holocaust survivor from Hungary, and her grandfather survived Auschwitz.
View this post on Instagram

"A true survivor, one who lost almost all of her family in the holocaust and had the most beautiful revenge: love. 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren," she wrote.
"She was the most alive, sharp, funny, witty, and loving person that I have ever met," she added in Hebrew.
Haas' launched into international fame with her lead role as Esty in the hit Netflix series "Unorthodox." Prior, she starred as Ruchami in the Israeli television series "Shtisel." She is slated to play the role of former prime minister Golda Meir in the upcoming series "Lioness," based on Meir's life, produced by Barbara Streisand.


Tags Holocaust Memorial Shira Haas Shtisel Unorthodox
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merkel should be acknowledged for her strong support of Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by