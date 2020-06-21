The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Significant rise in IDF troops diagnosed with coronavirus

Gantz: Corona will be with us for the next year and a half...perhaps even longer

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 21, 2020 13:51
The IDF holds a blood drive in light of the coronavirus crisis (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF holds a blood drive in light of the coronavirus crisis
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
With the number of coronavirus patients in the IDF increasing significantly over the last week, the Israeli military is preparing for an even greater outbreak among troops.
The number of soldiers diagnosed with COVID-19 has risen to 93 after 27 troops from Bahad 11 training base tested positive for the virus. All are in light condition.
Another 2700 troops are in quarantine, 200 of them from Bahad 11, compared to 350 at the beginning of June.
Several officers on the IDF General Staff have also entered quarantine, including the head of the IDF’s C4I & Cyber Defense Directorate Maj.-Gen. Lior Carmeli, Incoming Central Command head Maj-Gen. Tamir Yadai, Southern Command head Maj-Gen.Hertzi Halevi, Gaza Division Commander Brig.-Gen.Eliezer Toledano, 80th Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Gur Schriebmann.
IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir has been coordinating the military’s response to the virus since the first outbreak began earlier this year along with the Operations Directorate led by Maj.-Gen. Aaron Haliva, the Medical Corps and the Homefront Command which works closely with civilian emergency response services.
On Sunday Zamir informed troops and commanders that due “significant increase in the number of individuals diagnosed with corona,”  servicemembers must adhere to a combination of social distancing, personal hygiene, and the wearing of masks in order to prevent the disease from spreading in military units.
“Corona is not behind us! "Life in the presence of the disease" means there will be more deadly waves [of the virus] and it is in our hands to reduce [the number of sick] and maintain the IDF's operational competence and the health of our troops,” Zamir wrote.
With the rise of soldiers testing positive for the virus, the IDF is reportedly contemplating the decision to have troops return to capsule systems in, though soldiers are expected to be allowed to enter and leave their bases freely.
The Operations Division has prepared a plan for significant outbreaks in cities across the country as well as in Bedouin villages and towns which has seen a spike in cases. On Thursday, a partial lockdown was placed on neighborhoods in the Bedouin towns of Rahat and Arara in the Negev as well as on Jaffa’s Ajami neighborhood.
The latest numbers of Israelis diagnosed with the virus currently stands at 20,686 of which 4,717 are active cases. There are 39 people who are seriously ill including 29 on ventilators. A total of 305 Israelis have died from the virus.
During the cabinet meeting on Sunday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the biggest challenge is to learn how to manage daily lives under the constant threat of contracting the virus.
Gantz warned that it is an issue “which will accompany us for the next year and a half, and may even longer” and that there must be “precise guidelines, proper preparations at the governmental level, the Corona cabinet, the relevant minister of health downwards and personal responsibility from the public upwards.”
Addressing government ministers, Gantz said that the government must not create public hysteria but must be “responsible in continuing to advance our guidelines and balanced vision” as to how the economy and society can continue to function.
“It’s a complex formula on which we depend in order to maintain a safe routine,” Gantz said. “It is impossible for it to work only in one direction. It is very important for the public to cooperate with the decisions that are made so that we can truly come up with a balanced, stable, and safe plan of action.”


Tags IDF IDF Soldiers Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Harassing Jews By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by