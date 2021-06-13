The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Social Equality Ministry launches app for senior citizens

The new application enables the issuance of a digital senior citizen certificate with an up-to-date photo they can upload themselves.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2021 12:24
Newly appointed minister of Social Equality Meirav Cohen attends a ceremony for replacing of minister, held at the Ministry of Socia Equality in Jerusalem on May 18 2020 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Newly appointed minister of Social Equality Meirav Cohen attends a ceremony for replacing of minister, held at the Ministry of Socia Equality in Jerusalem on May 18 2020
(photo credit: FLASH90)
A new application for Israel's senior citizen population is being launched this week by the Social Equality Ministry.
The app, "Senior Citizen Widget", launches this week. It was developed specifically with the senior citizen population in mind, and will make unique content and services available and accessible to them in a simple and easy way. 
"The Ministry of Social Equality works at all times to improve and streamline the responses and services we provide, and we are pleased to provide senior citizens in Israel with an additional service through a new communication channel," said Director of the Senior Citizens office, Brachi Dalitsky. "Now, anyone who is interested can receive a senior citizen certificate easily and quickly using his personal mobile phone. We hope that many more services and options will soon be added to the widget."
The new application enables the issuance of a digital senior citizen certificate with an up-to-date photo along with an option to submit an application for the issuance of a physical copy of the certificate with a photo. 
The digital certificate can only be issued using the widget on the personal device of the senior citizen and it is not possible to issue a certificate of a particular citizen from more than one device.
The application will be available to download from the app stores on Android and iPhone mobile devices, under the search term "senior citizen".



Tags israel tech app senior citizen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Until the Bennett-Lapid gov't is sworn in, nothing is final - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by