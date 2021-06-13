Social Equality Ministry launches app for senior citizens

The app, "Senior Citizen Widget", launches this week. It was developed specifically with the senior citizen population in mind, and will make unique content and services available and accessible to them in a simple and easy way.

"The Ministry of Social Equality works at all times to improve and streamline the responses and services we provide, and we are pleased to provide senior citizens in Israel with an additional service through a new communication channel," said Director of the Senior Citizens office, Brachi Dalitsky. "Now, anyone who is interested can receive a senior citizen certificate easily and quickly using his personal mobile phone. We hope that many more services and options will soon be added to the widget."

The new application enables the issuance of a digital senior citizen certificate with an up-to-date photo along with an option to submit an application for the issuance of a physical copy of the certificate with a photo.

The digital certificate can only be issued using the widget on the personal device of the senior citizen and it is not possible to issue a certificate of a particular citizen from more than one device.

The application will be available to download from the app stores on Android and iPhone mobile devices, under the search term "senior citizen".

