Social workers protest outside N12 studio ahead of Israel Katz interview

Police came to break it up and detained 16 of the protesters under suspicion of violating public order.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 11, 2020 20:38
Video screenshot of entrance to N12 studio entrance. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Video screenshot of entrance to N12 studio entrance.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Dozens of social workers protested outside the N12 recording studios ahead of an interview with Finance Minister Israel Katz amid the financial crisis.
As Katz came into the studio to speak about the economic plan spurred on by the economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the protesters called out to him, "slave workers," a Hebrew play on words on the term "social workers." As another play on words on the program he was interviewed on, "Meet the Press," they held signs reading, "Meet the Reality," N12 reported.
The same protesters, who blocked his entrance to the studio and delayed him by several minutes, were outside of Katz's house at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, and before that, they protested during his Friday dinner outside of Katz's home.
After approximately half an hour of the protests outside N12, police came to break it up and detained 16 of the protesters under suspicion of violating public order.
Katz met on Friday with representatives of industries greatly harmed by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting restrictions, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They discussed the widely-accused economic relief plan, which stands at NIS 80b.
Protests were held Saturday evening in response to the government's failure to deliver aid to the massive population that is currently unemployed.


