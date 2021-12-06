Foreign nationals who are parents of lone soldiers and lone national service volunteers, or grandparents of a bride or a groom are now eligible to receive special permission to enter Israel, The Jerusalem Post confirmed on Monday.

After South African scientists announced that a significant rise in morbidity in the country was suspected to have been caused by a highly mutated variant on November 25, the government quickly passed a set of restrictions , which include the complete closure of the borders to foreign nationals.

As it happened in the past, this left many family members of Israeli citizens unable to visit their loved ones, even for important occasions such as life cycle events.

Special permission to enter Israel in spite of the travel ban can be granted by either the Interior or the Foreign Ministries.

While before Israel reopened its borders on November 1, all first-degree relatives were eligible for such permission, as the Omicron variant hit the only exception left was for parents of individuals getting married.

TRAVELERS ARRIVING at Ben-Gurion Airport head toward the COVID testing area. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

In the following days, the Population and Immigration Authority – which is responsible for setting the rules in consultation with the Health Ministry - expanded the criteria to apply for the permission. It included all first-degree relatives of a couple ahead of their weddings and of the parents of a bar/bat mitzva boy or girl (but only until Monday, December 6).

In the last addition, the authority also included the parents of lone soldiers and national service volunteers and parents of children who are about to get drafted in the army. In addition, also grandparents of a bride or a groom up to a week before their wedding.

As of Monday night, the details only appeared in the Hebrew version of the website and were featured in a different section than the other exceptions for family members.

All these individuals cannot automatically enter Israel but need to apply either through the Foreign or the Interior ministries to receive authorization.

In the past few days, a campaign to include also families of mothers who are about to give birth was organized by the NGO Yad L’Olim, whose mission is to assist new immigrants in navigating the Israeli life and bureaucracy, including coronavirus regulations.

The issue was raised in a special Knesset Law and Constitution Committee hearing last week.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked also mentioned it during the last government cabinet on Sunday.

However, as of Monday night, no addition for expecting mothers had been made.

"We at Yad L’Olim have been advocating for these allowances since the ban was announced and we are thrilled that the ministers have finally heard the voices of olim and lone soldiers on this issue," said the NGO founder Dov Lipman, a former Knesset member. "They have one more step to go - parents of couples having a birth. The ministers, especially Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, must make this humanitarian allowance."