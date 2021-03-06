Soldiers with disabilities clean Israel's beaches following oil spill

The soldiers cleaned the beach near Palmachim Air Force Base, collecting tar and debris in garbage bags.

"I came to help the sea creatures survive," said Special in Uniform volunteer Ariel Shachor. "We looked for oil and tar and came to save lives," Shachor went on to say.

"We collected tar because of the oil spill from the ship," said volunteer Meohr Chaike. "It was an experience and nice to do something beyond the regular routine."

"Their service in the IDF is voluntary and now so is their shoreline cleaning. They have the most beautiful faces in the State of Israel," said Major General Gabi Ofir. "We are very proud of them, their parents are very proud of them, and I am certain that everyone in Israel is saluting them today."

