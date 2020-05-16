Spain prolongs citizenship deadline for descendants of expelled Jews

Spain will extend the citizenship deadline for descendants of Spanish Jews (Sephardim) who were expelled from the country in 1492 by one year to help those who could not file requests on time due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Star Tribune reported on Thursday.



The new deadline was set to September 2021 and only those who already began the process will benefit from the extension. The process was closed in October 2019.



Such a request cannot be done now when there are very few flights because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the law offering Spanish citizenship to Jewish descendants of those expelled in 1492 was passed in 2015, 132,000 persons requested to obtain it. They are required to present evidence they are indeed the descendants of those expelled in 1492, prove they are familiar with the Spanish constitution and current culture, and appear in Spain in front of a notary.Such a request cannot be done now when there are very few flights because of the coronavirus outbreak.



Spain was not alone in offering this olive branch to Jews. Portugal passed a similar law in 2015 b ut now might limit the extent of it to Jewish people who live in the country for two years before requesting to be made citizens.