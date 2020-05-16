The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Spain prolongs citizenship deadline for descendants of expelled Jews

Many Jewish people were expelled from Spain in 1492, an event that rocked the Jewish world at the time. Now Spain is willing to recognize their descendants as citizens.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 16, 2020 02:37
A Spanish flag flutters in the air as the capital of Spain is seen from the observatory deck of Madrid's city hall August 7, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ)
A Spanish flag flutters in the air as the capital of Spain is seen from the observatory deck of Madrid's city hall August 7, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ)
Spain will extend the citizenship deadline for descendants of Spanish Jews (Sephardim) who were expelled from the country in 1492 by one year to help those who could not file requests on time due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Star Tribune reported on Thursday. 
 
The new deadline was set to September 2021 and only those who already began the process will benefit from the extension. The process was closed in October 2019.  
 
Since the law offering Spanish citizenship to Jewish descendants of those expelled in 1492 was passed in 2015, 132,000 persons requested to obtain it. They are required to present evidence they are indeed the descendants of those expelled in 1492, prove they are familiar with the Spanish constitution and current culture, and appear in Spain in front of a notary.
Such a request cannot be done now when there are very few flights because of the coronavirus outbreak. 
 
Spain was not alone in offering this olive branch to Jews. Portugal passed a similar law in 2015 but now might limit the extent of it to Jewish people who live in the country for two years before requesting to be made citizens.  
 
The expulsion of the Jews from the Iberian Peninsula was seen as a terrible calamity by the Jews at the time and had a variety of influences on Jewish and non-Jews relations.
It gave birth to the hidden Jews of Spain, people who converted to Christianity openly to maintain their lives in Spain but secretly remained Jewish. It led Portuguese Jews to seek a new home in the more tolerant Protestant nations of the Dutch Republic and England, eventually producing Baruch Spinoza.
It also enabled the unusual historical character of Samuel Pallache, who chose to become a pirate in the service of Morocco and to pillage Spanish ships in particular.  
The name Sephardim is derived from the word "Spain" in Hebrew, Sepharad, and is the general term for many Jews from Turkey, north Africa, and numerous Arab nations. All of these countries were open to accept Jewish refugees from Spain at the time and already had established Jewish communities living in them. European Jews are called Ashkenazim, which is derived from the lands now known as Germany and Poland. 
Sephardim Jews largely kept using Ladino, a language which is composed of Hebrew and Spanish, and their own traditions. It is important to notice that in one country, such as Egypt, one could find Arabic speaking Jews who followed Egyptian Jewish customs as well as Sephardim Jews who spoke Ladino and kept their own customs, while both groups will be called Mizrhai Jews in Israel, meaning Oriental Jews, they are not at all the same. 


Tags spain jews Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by