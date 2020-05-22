The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
SPCA to subsidize spaying, neutering of kittens for remainder of 2020

By AARON REICH  
MAY 22, 2020 08:30
Cats [illustrative]. (photo credit: Sharon Udasin)
Cats [illustrative].
(photo credit: Sharon Udasin)
The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Israel (SPCA) is offering to subsidize spaying and neutering of cats throughout the remainder of 2020 as the cat breeding season threatens to force tens of thousands of newborn kittens to potentially die in the street.
Israel has an estimated stray cat population of over two million. Due to insufficient spaying and neutering policies, tens of thousands of kittens are born each year and often suffer on the street. Most of them struggle to survive due to a lack of food and fights with other territorial cats, as well as accidents, illnesses and other factors.
However, this year has been especially harsh for cats, as due to the coronavirus pandemic, kittens have been abandoned in record numbers across Israel.
This is reflective of the urgency felt by animal shelters across the country, many of whom were desperately searching for homes for animals amid the coronavirus.
The SPCA is no exception, and is currently collecting dozens of abandoned kittens and will put them up for adoption when they reach three months of age, after being spayed/neutered and being vaccinated. The association will work to continue this throughout the year, and hopes to continue it in 2021, but is reliant on public support and donations to help fund it.
Due to Israel's high cat population, spaying and neutering strays is vital to keeping the population under control and preventing thousands of cats from starving to death. However, keeping up spaying and neutering is the responsibility of the local municipality.
Some municipalities have made the effort to try and care for their city's cat population. Ramat Gan, for instance, purchased hundreds of water bowls for activists to help provide stray cats with water during the ongoing heatwave.


