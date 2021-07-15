The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Artem the gymnastics artist looks to make his mark in Tokyo

In 2009, Dolgopyat’s family moved to Israel from the Ukraine and settled in Tel Aviv, where he quickly became a standout at the Maccabi sports club.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
JULY 15, 2021 11:32
Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Artem Dolgopyat will be representing Israel in the upcoming Olympics in the discipline of artistic gymnastics. The 24-year-old was able to qualify for the Tokyo Games by winning a silver medal in the floor exercise at the 2019 World Championships held in Stuttgart, Germany.

Artem's passion for gymnastics goes back to the tender age of six when he first signed up to attend his local club in Dnirpo, Ukraine, as he followed in the footsteps of his father, who was a gymnast himself. In 2009, Dolgopyat’s family moved to Israel and settled in Tel Aviv, where he quickly became a standout at the Maccabi sports club. 
Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat. (Reuters)Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat. (Reuters)

Dolgopyat continued to compete at the top youth competitions and finally broke through in 2017 when he won a silver medal in the floor exercise at the World Championships held in Montreal, Canada. 

That same year saw him also win medals at the Maccabiah Games with led him to medals in floor exercise both in 2018 and 2019 at the European Championships. 

At the 2020 European Championships held in Turkey, Dolgopyat captured gold in the floor exercise and bronze in the vault as expectations were raised up a bar with the chances of winning a medal in Tokyo closer to reality. 

Dolgopyat has proven over the last few years of competition that he is very capable of securing a spot on the podium just like he has done in the past which gives him a relatively good chance to be one of the pleasant surprises for Israel this coming summer in Japan.


