The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Sports

Hapoel notches derby conquest of Maccabi

Young leads way for Tel Aviv Reds • Jerusalem tops Rishon • Pnini powers Holon past Beersheba

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 02:40
Picture of Hapoel Tel Aviv players in derby (photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Picture of Hapoel Tel Aviv players in derby
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 83-82 to take a heated derby in dramatic fashion at Yad Eliyahu on Sunday night, sending the Reds fans into ecstasy.
James Young nailed a fadeaway jumper over Oz Blazyer with under a minute left in regulation time to notch the stunning victory on the yellow-and-blue’s home court.
Maccabi and Hapoel went neck and neck throughout the hard-fought 40 minutes of end or end action as Jalen Reynolds and Keenan Evans paced Ioannis Sfairopoulos’s squad while Young, J’Covan Brown and JP Tokoto matched the intensity play by play for Danny Franco’s team.
However, key baskets by Bar Timor, as well as Brown and Idan Zalmanson, at the end of the third quarter with Maccabi up 12 points helped cut the lead down to 66-59 by the start of the final frame.
Timor, Brown and Zalmanson continued to score tough baskets down the stretch as Young put in the biggest one of them all to snatch the win and paint the city of Tel Aviv Red.
Young led all scorers with 26 points, Tokoto added 17 points, Brown scored 16 points and Zalmanson chipped in with 12 points for Hapoe in the win.
Picture of Hapoel Galil Elyon's Bryce Washington (credit: BalkanLeague.net/Courtesy) Picture of Hapoel Galil Elyon's Bryce Washington (credit: BalkanLeague.net/Courtesy)
Reynolds led Maccabi with 19 points, Evans added 15 points while Ante Zizic scored 12 points in the loss.
“We are on the way up after having started the season a bit on the downside,” said a thrilled Danny Franco. “We have improved game to game and came into this matchup very focused and we knew that the arena would be packed. We hadn’t played a team the level of Maccabi yet this season and I’m happy that we knew how to stay in the game at the end of the third quarter when the game could have gotten away from us.” Sfairopoulos was crushed after the contest.
“Today is a bad day for our club, players and management and I want to apologize to our fans,” said Maccabi's Greek coach. “Small details decided this game and we held them to 13 points in the third quarter. We wanted to keep that up in the last quarter but they scored tough shots and won the game.”
In the capital city, meanwhile, Hapoel Jerusalem escaped with a 73-69 win over Maccabi Rishon Lezion as Retin Obasohan flirted with a triple-double in the close victory.
The Reds dominated play over the course of the first 34 minutes of play as Obasohan, Suleiman Braimoh and Sean Kilpatrick led the way to a 67-55 lead with 6:44 left in the game.
But Tu Holloway and Diamon Simpson had other plans as Rishon rallied to tie the contest up at 69-69 with less than a minute to go.
However, just as he has done all season long, Obasohan put Yotam Halperin’s team on his shoulders and scored a driving layup to put Jerusalem up for good as Holloway missed a three-point attempt and Kilpatrick hit his free throws to give the hosts the win.
“We came into the game in better shape and deeper than Rishon,” Halperin said. “They were able to make this game difficult and they came back. I’ve got to take off my hat to their team and interim coach Alon Stein. We were up by 16 and we made every mistake in the book. We are still very far away from playing our best basketball.”
Obasohan scored 21 points, grabbed 10 boards and added seven assists, Braimoh chipped in with 19 points and nine rebounds while Kilpatrick scored 19 points in the win. Holloway led Rishon with 19 points and Diamon Simpson scored 14 points in the loss.
Meanwhile, Ness Ziona downed Hapoel Hapoel Haifa 86-77 to get back onto the winning track after a couple of losses.
Lior Lubin’s squad grabbed a 52-44 halftime lead on the strength of Tim Soares, Frank Bartley and Diante Garrett and never looked back as the hosts were able to keep Will Rayman and Kadeem Allen at bay.
Bartley led all scorers with 25 points, Soares added 20 points and right rebounds while Garrett chipped in with 18 points in the win. Rayman scored 17 points and Allen added 13 points in the defeat.
Elsewhere, Hapoel Holon just snuck by Hapoel Beersheba 75-74 thanks to a Guy Pnini game-winning basket as time ran down.
The Southern Reds held their own early, but a strong second quarter by Joe Ragland and Chris Johnson gave Maurizio Buscaglia’s Holon squad a 46-39 lead at halftime.
Christoforos Livadiotis’s Beersheba team came back with a big fourth quarter to take the lead in the last minute, but veteran Pnini’s heroics gave Holon the important win.
Johnson led all scorers with 21 points, Ragland added 13 points and eight assists and Michale Kyser chipped in with 13 points for Holon in the win. Dererk Pardon and Junior Etou each scored 16 points for Beersheba in the loss.


Tags basketball maccabi tel aviv hapoel tel aviv israel sports
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should live in Jerusalem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

Normalization of Holocaust parallels in COVID era

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Adam Milstein

Does antisemitism exist in Israel?

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by