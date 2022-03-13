The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Israel's first winter Paralympian balances sport, religion

Sheyne Vaspi, 20, is the first Israeli to feature at the Winter Paralympics, finishing 15th in the giant slalom standing event despite an injury from a fall earlier in the competition.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 12:56
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Para Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom Standing - Run 1 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - March 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Para Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom Standing - Run 1 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - March 11, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)

Most athletes would never give up the chance to compete at an Olympic event they have spent years preparing for, but such is Sheyne Vaspi's devotion to her faith that the Israeli skier chose religion over the sport at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

When the weather led organizers to move Sunday's slalom race to Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath set aside for rest and worship, Vaspi took the difficult decision to withdraw from an event she had been eagerly looking forward to.

"I was very disappointed. I had spent two seasons for this competition," Vaspi told Reuters in an interview.

"For a moment, I debated whether to do it or not. But my faith is stronger than anything else. I believe that without my faith, I wouldn't have been here making history. It wouldn't have been right to give it up."

The 20-year-old Vaspi is the first Israeli to feature at the Winter Paralympics, finishing 15th in the giant slalom standing event despite an injury from a fall earlier in the competition.

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Para Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom Standing - Run 1 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - March 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG) Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Para Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom Standing - Run 1 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - March 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)

"I could have done better but I did show my ability," said Vaspi, who lost one of her legs in a car accident as a child. "But what an amazing experience for me and my team. I'm hungry to achieve more now."

Religion is a strong part of Vaspi's identity, who wears a skirt over her ski suit in line with her religious dress code.

Vaspi feared that her attire might be an issue, given strict rules about uniforms at international competitions, but was cleared to compete after initial safety concerns.

"I want to show it's possible to be religious and also compete in sport," she said. "It should not stop anyone."

Vaspi's first appearance at the Games has created a buzz back home - Friday's race was broadcast live in Israel and her exploits have been front-page news in many of the local newspapers.

"I have been getting a lot of support from the media in Israel. It's quite a big deal there. I've got a lot of love from the people," Vaspi said.

Vaspi picked up skiing at age 15 with the help of the Erez Foundation, which works with military veterans and children with special needs. She took an instant liking to the snow before her coaches realized that they had something special on their hands.

She hopes her story can inspire others in Israel, where winter sports are still a relative novelty due to limited opportunities - the country has one mountain that gets snow for merely a month every year.

"There's a reason why we've had no winter Paralympians from Israel," said Vaspi. "Israel needs to put in more resources to build winter sports."

Vaspi, like all Israeli winter Olympians, trains far away from home, at Winter Park in Colorado. She said the challenge of being away from family for long periods was extremely tough.

"You can't train for more than a couple of weeks here, so you have to leave your life and move abroad. It's not easy and it's not for everyone."



Tags China Paralympics Beijing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by