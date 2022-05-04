The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv Life Run to empower all women athletes

The Life Run will be held on the Tel Aviv promenade, with the participation of thousands of women of all ages and from all over the country.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: MAY 4, 2022 07:43

Updated: MAY 4, 2022 07:44
THERE WILL be 4km, 8km and 12km races at the 2022 Super-Pharm Life Run, which will take place on May 11 in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: KPM ACTIVE)
THERE WILL be 4km, 8km and 12km races at the 2022 Super-Pharm Life Run, which will take place on May 11 in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: KPM ACTIVE)

Super-Pharm’s Life Run race, for which thousands of women in Israel have already registered, is proud that it will include female athletes from different generations.

Among the notable athletes who have already committed to participate in the event areOlympic gold medalist Linoy Ashram and Avishag Semberg, who won a taekwondo bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Also participating are sprinters Esther Roth Shahamorov and Diana Vaisman, who in 2018 broke Shahamorov’s Israeli record in the 100  meters, and Olympic triple jumper Hanna Knyazyeva Minenko, who carried the Israeli flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games together with Olympic swimmer Yaakov Tomarkin.

Limor Mizrachi, former captain of the Israeli women’s basketball team, and Silvi Jan, former captain of the Israel women’s soccer team, will also participate.

The Life Run will be held on the Tel Aviv promenade, with the participation of thousands of women of all ages and from all over the country under the title “Domestic Violence, It Is Not Normal,” Against the background of the increase in the phenomenon in recent years, and the increase in cases of domestic violence out of a desire to increase awareness and receive assistance.

Super-Pharm. (credit: CHEN GALILI)Super-Pharm. (credit: CHEN GALILI)

The race will kick off on the evening of Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. Throughout the day of the race, there will be a celebration of female strength and empowerment, a festival for the whole family with energy, music and an amazing atmosphere.

For further details and registration for the race, please visit www.life-run.co.il.



