Tottenham staff arrives ahead of Haifa game for preparations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2022 17:42
A delegation from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, led by Nina Reinsberg, senior business development manager, and Dan Watson, travel manager, arrived in Israel for preparations and coordination for the Spurs v. Roma match on July 30 in Haifa.

The delegation met with the owners and managers of MTR7, the company that is producing the game, Lior Perry, Sami Ofer Stadium's CEO, and Keren Marco, Sami Ofer's marketing manager, at the hotel where the team will be hosted, and met with the managers of the food and beverage department and the hotel chef to set special menus for the players.

For Roma manager Jose Mourinho, one of the world's most respected coaches, it will be a turning point, having coached Tottenham until last season. He will face off against counterpart Antonio Conte, who has won four Italian league championships as well as the Premier League and English Cup when he coached Chelsea.

Fabio Paratici, managing director of Tottenham, said: "The team is very happy to come to Israel and is in its final stages of preparation before the start of the season." 

"The game will provide excellent preparation for the start of the new 2022/23 season. I want to thank MTR7 for giving us the opportunity to visit Israel and play a preparatory game to build a strong team for the coming season."

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham Spur FC managing director
A Tottenham Spur preparatory delegation arrives ahead of the team's game in Haifa. (credit: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FC) A Tottenham Spur preparatory delegation arrives ahead of the team's game in Haifa. (credit: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FC)

The teams noted that there is a lot of interest from fans of both teams abroad and that they expect thousands of fans to come to Israel to watch the intriguing game.

MTR7, which specializes in hosting major international sporting events such as the "Peace Game", "El Clásico - Barcelona Legends vs. Real Madrid Legends" and "The Dribble Kings", said: "We are happy to bring an intriguing pre-season game between two teams to Israel from the best of Europe. The teams are expected to arrive with full line-ups along with senior executives at both clubs. The game is expected to be broadcast live in dozens of countries and will lead to significant international media exposure to the State of Israel in general and the city of Haifa in particular. "



