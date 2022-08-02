In a major development for Israel's sports and tennis fans, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced its new tournament in the ATP 250 category: The Tel Aviv Watergen Open 2022 will take place in Israel this fall, more than 26 years after the country last hosted a major tennis competition.

The top-tier tour for men is organized by the Association of Tennis Professionals. ATP 250 tournaments consist of 28 or 32 players, with 20 (or 24) spots accepting ranked players. The Tel Aviv Watergen Open 2022 will feature the world's top-20 ranked players competing in the daily tournament at the Expo Tel Aviv Complex starting September 25. Both singles and doubles finals will be held on October 2, with players vying for nearly $1,200,000 in prize money.

The tournament is coming to Israel thanks to a joint effort by the Israel Tennis Association and Watergen, the competition's official sponsor. Watergen president Dr. Michael Mirilashvili expressed his excitement for the tournament. "We have been working on this for a long time, and we are thrilled that our efforts to host a tennis tournament of this magnitude have paid off. I'm sure that sports and tennis enthusiasts in Israel will enjoy an extraordinary experience. This is truly wonderful news," Mirilashvili said.

"We are very excited that a tournament of this magnitude is coming to Israel," read a statement by the Israel Tennis Association. "This is a perfect opportunity for all tennis lovers in Israel to watch top-class tennis players up close while enjoying a tremendous tennis experience. We thank Watergen for its commitment to the sport, and especially Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, who for years has contributed to the cause of promoting tennis in Israel."

Details about the tournament, ticket sales, tournament schedule and more can be found on the tournament website.