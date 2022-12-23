Israeli Vegan bodybuilder Maayan Eliasi shines in Los Angeles

Maayan Eliasi, an Israeli female bodybuilder, competed at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation World Championship this month in Los Angeles and finished in the top five in two events.

The Israeli came in fifth in both "pro-figure master" the "fit body open" categories.

Eliasi became a vegan a decade ago because she “can’t bear the thought of taking a life if it’s not necessary.”

She also said that following a scooter accident a few years ago, a therapist suggested that “it might reduce stress.” She has competed in WBNF contests in the past and in 2018 won first place at the Israeli national NABBA Bikini division (National Amateur Body-Builders' Association), in the Over-30 category.

Eliasi began lifting in 2018 and is also an actress.

“I often get cast as a policewoman because of my look,” she exclaimed.

Eliasi can deadlift 135 kg (297 pounds) – more than double her body weight. “I love pulling, like deadlifts, over pushing movements, like the bench press,” she said.

A power building lifestyle

Eliasi says that she has fallen in love with the “power building lifestyle” (a combination of lifting for both strength and size). Eliasi cites the fact that losing too much weight can be very stressful and that powerlifting for strength helped alleviate that.

Eliasi is coached by Jeff Alberts from Team 3DMJ.

“I’m super excited,” she said about the upcoming competition, which will take place on November 19. “The last time I competed in worlds, I was amazed by the strong natural ladies there and it made me take a long offseason to improve myself. Now I feel that I bring a ‘new and improved Maayan’ – so I can’t wait!”

Eliasi owns a protein bakery, which she describes as her “sponsor.”

“I build nutrition and training plans for clients all over the world and bake them protein goodies or give them recipes.”

