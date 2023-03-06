The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Fire at Hapoel Tel Aviv soccer headquarters being investigated

Last week, Hapoel Tel Aviv was sold to an American group of investors after a subpar decade or so of on-field results.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 09:54
A view of the training ground of the Hapoel Tel Aviv team that was vandalized and set on fire during the night, in Tel Aviv, March 5, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
A view of the training ground of the Hapoel Tel Aviv team that was vandalized and set on fire during the night, in Tel Aviv, March 5, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Multiple fire trucks were dispatched to Hapoel Tel Aviv’s training facility in south Tel Aviv early Sunday morning after the venue was engulfed in flames in what is being investigated by police as arson.

Last week, Hapoel Tel Aviv – whose fan base has historically skewed left politically – was sold to an American group of investors after a subpar decade or so of on-field results.

Located near the Wolfson Hospital, the “Khodorov” soccer complex sustained what the club called “enormous damage” and requested that supporters stay away from the location out of fears that the structural integrity of the buildings may be compromised.

The incident – which led to club CEO Liran Mohtar being called at 3 a.m. on Sunday – came just hours before Hapoel Tel Aviv was set to kick off against Beitar Jerusalem in a Premier League match in the capital.

While Hapoel officials initially asked the league to postpone the contest, the game took place as scheduled, with Beitar offering assistance to its opponent to help with game-day operations.

The Israeli Premier League match between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Tel Aviv at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on March 5, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) The Israeli Premier League match between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Tel Aviv at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on March 5, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

“We call on the supporters of both teams to respect the fans and players,” noted the league statement.

Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar attended the duel on Sunday night at Teddy Stadium.

“We will not tolerate violence in sports in any form. We must strengthen the security forces for tonight’s game,” said Zohar.

In the game, Hapoel Tel Aviv beat host Beitar 3-1.



Tags sports soccer beitar jerusalem hapoel tel aviv israel sports
